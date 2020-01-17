Critical Review: Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) & Evergy (OTCMKTS:EVRG)

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and Evergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evergy 1 2 2 0 2.20

Evergy has a consensus price target of $67.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Evergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy 4.78% 1.04% 0.12% Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $436.35 million 4.42 $25.22 million N/A N/A Evergy $4.28 billion 3.58 $535.80 million $2.67 25.15

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Evergy beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

