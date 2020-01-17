CSFB Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.17.

TECK.B stock opened at C$20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.14. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.34 and a 12-month high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

