Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 664 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

