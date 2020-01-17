Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

