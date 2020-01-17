Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cyberark Software in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.56 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cyberark Software by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,562 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

