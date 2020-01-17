D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 213.99 ($2.81) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.15. The company has a market cap of $86.12 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Peter Whiting bought 22,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £42,240 ($55,564.33).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

