Deutsche Bank Lowers Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to Sell

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 368 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 371 ($4.88).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 412 ($5.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.35) price objective (up from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 405.18 ($5.33).

LON CRST opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

