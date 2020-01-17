DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $605.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

