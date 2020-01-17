Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS opened at $83.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

