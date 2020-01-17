Dougherty & Co Weighs in on R1 RCM Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCM. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of RCM opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in R1 RCM by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

