Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.80, 33,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 41,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $537.73 million and a PE ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.60.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

