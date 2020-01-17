Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, 41,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average session volume of 16,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.