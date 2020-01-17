DWS (ASX:DWS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.08 ($0.76), approximately 24,930 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 128,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.08 ($0.77).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About DWS (ASX:DWS)

DWS Limited provides information technology services to corporations and government bodies in Australia. The company offers a suite of integrated solutions, including IT consulting services, such as IT strategy and architecture advice, program and project management, business and technical analysis, custom application development, systems integration and solution testing, and robotics processing automation; and digital solutions incorporating data automation and capture systems, and customer-led, digital strategy, and design services.

