Elementis’ (ELM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elementis to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elementis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 191.67 ($2.52).

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 142.30 ($1.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.18 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.09. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62).

About Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

