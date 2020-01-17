Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $41,880.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,135. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.35. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Elevate Credit’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

