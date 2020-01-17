Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:EEX opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $755.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. Emerald Expositions Events’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

