Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

