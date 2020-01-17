Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as C$52.87 and last traded at C$52.80, with a volume of 1014530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.48.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.14.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares in the company, valued at C$44,550,037.40. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at C$4,540,458.57. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.10%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

