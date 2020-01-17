Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

