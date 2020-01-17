Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.43

Headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSE E opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

