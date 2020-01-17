Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nasdaq Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.99 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $108.31 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $62,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5,277.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.