exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Shares Up 11.1%

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT) shares shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, 67,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 28,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30.

exactEarth Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

