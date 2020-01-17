ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $479,213.10 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $13,400.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00.

ExlService stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $16,913,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 865.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 202,489 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 228.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.