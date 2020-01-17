Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

