Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

