Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.10

Media stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMAO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

FMAO opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.