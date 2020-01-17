Farmers Trust Co. Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.82 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.