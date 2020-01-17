Financial Contrast: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 1.65% 8.76% 4.35% FAT Brands -12.37% -50.17% -3.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.49 $2.68 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $18.37 million 3.00 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Ark Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ark Restaurants and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.