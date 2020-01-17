Financial Survey: Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) vs. GCI Liberty (OTCMKTS:GLIBA)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A GCI Liberty 56.87% -4.92% -2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hong Kong Television Network and GCI Liberty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus target price of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $114.38 million 3.65 -$16.98 million N/A N/A GCI Liberty $739.76 million 10.44 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -46.28

Hong Kong Television Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCI Liberty.

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Hong Kong Television Network on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

