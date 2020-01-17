Financial Survey: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 7 2 0 2.22

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 6.99 $37.28 million $1.43 16.88 Kite Realty Group Trust $354.18 million 4.35 -$46.57 million $2.00 9.18

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65% Kite Realty Group Trust -14.39% -3.45% -1.56%

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

