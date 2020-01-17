First Financial Corp IN Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

