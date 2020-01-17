Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) vs. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (NYSE:TVMD) Critical Analysis

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -32.55% -26.60% -15.60% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $75.50 million 10.86 -$36.06 million N/A N/A Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fiverr International and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

