Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 151 at FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its price objective decreased by FinnCap from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON:FLO opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. Flowtech Fluidpower has a twelve month low of GBX 97.88 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bill Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,996.05).

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

