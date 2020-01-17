FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Trading Up 4.2%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY)’s share price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.50, approximately 12,515 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 15,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 706.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and a PE ratio of 59.33.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

