Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Funding Circle stock opened at GBX 96.35 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.02 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.42. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.39).

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.