FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CUM)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$62.70 million during the quarter.

