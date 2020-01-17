FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Hess Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of HES stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 30,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hess by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hess by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

