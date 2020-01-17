FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

