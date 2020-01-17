FY2019 Earnings Estimate for SeaSpine Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.79). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.15. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 24.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

