FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Shares of THC stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

