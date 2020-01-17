FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

ARES opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $22,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $1,544,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

