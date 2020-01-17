FY2019 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

