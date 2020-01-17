FY2019 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Increased by Analyst

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

OSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

OSW stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

