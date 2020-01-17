FY2019 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Boosted by B. Riley

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $74.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 867,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,845,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 450,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,804 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

