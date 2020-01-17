FY2019 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Cut by Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

LPI stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 264,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.