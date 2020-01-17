FY2019 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

PAG opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

