Gamesys Group’s (GYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GYS opened at GBX 724 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 706.24. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79.

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

