Gardiner Nancy B Buys 933 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Gardiner Nancy B’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,257.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

