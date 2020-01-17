Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 23006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

G has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,669 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,431,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.