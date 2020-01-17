Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$27.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.01 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.